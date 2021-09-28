$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Gaia reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 10.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.