$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 54.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ping Identity by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PING traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. 648,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,473. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

