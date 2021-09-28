$0.08 EPS Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.82 million, a P/E ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. Digi International has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth about $2,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digi International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Digi International during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

