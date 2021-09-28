-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

HALL stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

