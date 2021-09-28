$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.19. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,950. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.97. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 157.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

