-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

APTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson acquired 57,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,476,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 466,219 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 32.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,623 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $23,900,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,703 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTO opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

