-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

APTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson acquired 57,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,476,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 466,219 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 32.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,623 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $23,900,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,703 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTO opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.