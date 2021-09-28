$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.25. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,781. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $304.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $633,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 340,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

