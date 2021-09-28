-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proterra’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proterra will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Proterra.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Proterra stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. 45,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,665. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Proterra has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

