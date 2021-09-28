$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discovery.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Discovery by 134.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,387,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 796,169 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Discovery by 73.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Discovery by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discovery by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DISCA opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
