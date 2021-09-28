$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Discovery by 134.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,387,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 796,169 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Discovery by 73.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Discovery by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discovery by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

