-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.20). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

GKOS traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $49.85. 3,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.