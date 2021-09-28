$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Primo Water also posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Primo Water by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Primo Water by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 13.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Primo Water by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

