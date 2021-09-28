$0.24 EPS Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.13. SLM reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $18.19. 1,588,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.38. SLM has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SLM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.