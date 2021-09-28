$0.30 EPS Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%.

LX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,276,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,166,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

