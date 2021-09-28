$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

