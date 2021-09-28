-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.53). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million.

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,221 shares of company stock worth $3,636,193. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,329.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 71,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMAB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,081. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

