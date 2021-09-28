$0.65 EPS Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Solar reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $95.56 on Friday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after acquiring an additional 260,905 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,566,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

