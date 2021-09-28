-$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.03). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

