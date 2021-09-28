$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $660,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

