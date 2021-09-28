$1.66 EPS Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Shares of IBP traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $112.28. 183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.86. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

