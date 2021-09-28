$103.45 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce sales of $103.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.05 million to $104.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $411.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,117 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after buying an additional 586,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 394,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 1,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.53 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

