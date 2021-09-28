$105.75 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce sales of $105.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $111.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $74.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $391.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $405.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $552.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $65.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,367.00. 32,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,270. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $437.01 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,380.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,493.45. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

