10,990 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 63.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.