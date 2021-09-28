12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $34.39 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 7.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $34,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 300,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,950,000 after purchasing an additional 58,812 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,976,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.33. 32,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,544. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

