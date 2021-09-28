12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Purchases 192,156 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 192,156 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. comprises about 2.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $45,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after buying an additional 691,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after buying an additional 689,358 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 77,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

