13,345 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $259,399.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 782,414 shares in the company, valued at $19,685,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,940,345. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

