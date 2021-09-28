16,100 Shares in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.15% of IEC Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IEC Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEC stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. IEC Electronics Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.20%.

IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services to technology companies that produce products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. It delivers technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered products.

