186,200 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 186,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $7,935,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRSP shares. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.