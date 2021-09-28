$199.68 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report $199.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.00 million and the highest is $205.20 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $764.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $768.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $798.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.84. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

