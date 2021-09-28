2,022 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 26.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after buying an additional 110,140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.17.

SNA opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average is $230.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.