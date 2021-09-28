20,846 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,846 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $8.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $133.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

