2,200 Shares in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBOW shares. Truist upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

