$23.10 Million in Sales Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will announce sales of $23.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $24.90 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $16.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $85.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $98.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.21 million, with estimates ranging from $77.41 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $271,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

IO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 1,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,489. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.29.

ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

