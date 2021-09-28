23,700 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $19,352,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $377,848,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,145,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

