$239.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post $239.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.99 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $968.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $972.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.97. 825,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

