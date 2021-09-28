$239.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post $239.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.99 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $968.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $972.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.97. 825,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.