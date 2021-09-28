$25.75 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report sales of $25.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.30 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $25.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $108.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.90 million to $109.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $121.60 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 355,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $383.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

