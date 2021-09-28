2,692 Shares in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.