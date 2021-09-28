$27.96 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report sales of $27.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.54 million to $30.60 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $118.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.54 million to $121.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $122.58 million, with estimates ranging from $121.03 million to $125.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,010. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

