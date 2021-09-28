$29.59 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $29.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.75 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $114.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.55 million to $115.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.02 million, with estimates ranging from $125.93 million to $126.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $228.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

