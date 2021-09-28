2key.network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $13,262.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00163873 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,769,330 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

