$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.09 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $10.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

NYSE:DVN opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

