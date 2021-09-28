$3.87 EPS Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings of $3.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the highest is $3.92. Pool posted earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $13.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Pool by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pool by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $241,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.