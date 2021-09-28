$343.59 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post sales of $343.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $356.40 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $208.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

