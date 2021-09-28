36,760 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

ADS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.