3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,692. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

