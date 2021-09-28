$4.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.44. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $18.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $19.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $23.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.05.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $424,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,003,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $353.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,565. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.97. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $215.02 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

