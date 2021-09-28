41,371 Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSEY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter valued at $156,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSEY opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

