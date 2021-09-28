$43.09 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post sales of $43.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $169.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $787.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

