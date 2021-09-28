60,734 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,322,000. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.38. The company has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

