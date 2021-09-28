62,649 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 72.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

