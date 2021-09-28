691 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 691 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.6% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 98,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

